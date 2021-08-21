Iran following inappropriate behavior toward citizen in Sweden

TEHRAN — Ahmad Masoumifar, Iran’s ambassador to Sweden, wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday afternoon that he is following up on the case of the beating of an Iranian national in a Swedish detention center.

He tweeted, “After 20 days of follow-up, I managed to meet the Iranian citizen in prison. Evidence of violence and violation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (1984) Articles 12, 1 and 16, Civil and Political Rights (1966) Articles 10, 9, 7 and 14 and the European Convention on Human Rights (1950) Articles 5, 3 and 7.”

He added, “The complaint was submitted by the lawyers to the judicial authority and in a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, I called for an independent investigation into violations of prisoners' rights, obstruction of medical examination, desecration of faith and physical and mental torture of Iranian citizens.”

Masoumifar emphasized he will follow the issue until a convincing result is reached.

It was in early August that the Iranian ambassador to Stockholm wrote on his Twitter page about the beating of an Iranian in a Swedish detention center by the officers of the detention center, saying, “Today, I learned that an Iranian was heavily beaten in Sweden's detention center by security guards. I will not tolerate disrespect and violation of the rights of the citizens of my country.”



SA/PA