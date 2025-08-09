Government aims to cut average customs clearance to 3 days

TEHRAN – Iran plans to reduce the average time for customs clearance to three days through major reforms in the sector, the economy minister said.

Seyed Ali Madanizadeh said customs reform is one of his top priorities, with measures to ensure faster clearance and remove foreign currency allocation as an obstacle for importers.

The plan includes improving coordination among agencies involved in customs procedures and advancing automation and digitalization of the customs system.

Madanizadeh said the government is introducing a new program to resolve currency allocation delays so that it no longer hinders goods clearance.

“I have made it a personal commitment, and asked colleagues at the Customs Administration, to bring the average clearance time down to three days,” he said.

EF/MA