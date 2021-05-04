Iran-Sweden discuss Yemen crisis

TEHRAN— Iranian and Swedish diplomats met online to discuss the latest developments in Yemen and possible solutions to the Arab country's crisis.

Tasnim News Agency reported that in the webinar held on Monday, senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and Sweden's special envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby discussed various issues relating to Yemen.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the peace process in the war-hit Arab country.

The Iranian and Swedish diplomats stressed the need for closer consultations and cooperation between Tehran and Stockholm to reach a political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.

They also talked about the results of Peter Semneby's recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, and Yemen, the discussions about Yemen held during Iranian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif's recent regional tour, and the consultations to draft a peace deal for Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a loyal confidant of Riyadh, since March 2015.

According to the United Nations, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, mainly civilians, and has resulted in the world's worst humanitarian crisis.



SA/AJ