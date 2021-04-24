Ansarallah confirms Iranian Foreign Ministry position on Yemen

TEHRAN— A member of the Yemeni Ansarallah movement has reacted to former Iranian oil minister Rostam Ghasemi's recent remarks claiming Iran's advisory support to Yemen in its resistance against the Saudi-led military invasion.

Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi confirmed the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement on Friday in which the Islamic Republic only gives political support to Yemen and does not provide military advice to the country.

Since the start of the Saudi-led war on Yemen in March 2015 Iran has been pushing for an end to the war, which the United Nations has described as the worst humanitarian disaster in the contemporary history.

In April 2015, Iran’s Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif submitted a letter to then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon outlining a four-point peace plan for Yemen.

The plan called for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialogue and “establishment of an inclusive national unity government.”

“It is imperative for the international community to get more effectively involved in ending the senseless aerial attacks and establishing a ceasefire, ensuring delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance to the people of Yemen and restoring peace and stability to this country through dialogue and national reconciliation without pre-conditions,” said Zarif’s letter.

