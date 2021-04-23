Iran only backs Yemen politically, Foreign Ministry says

TEHRAN— The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Friday declaring Iran’s support for United Nations efforts to bring an end to the war in Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition.

In the statement, the ministry reiterated that the Islamic of Republic of Iran only provides political support to the Yemenis against the Saudi-led invasion.

The statement came after former petroleum minister Rostam Ghasemi claimed Iran provides military advice to the Yemenis.

Since the start of the Saudi-led war on Yemen in March 2015 Iran has been pushing for an end to the war on Yemen, which the United Nations has described as the worst humanitarian disaster in the contemporary history.

In its four-point plan to then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in the early months of the war, Iran proposed cession of the war and formation of an inclusive government, among other things.

SA/PA