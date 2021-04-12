Yemeni drones, missiles hit Aramco refineries, military sites in Saudi Arabia

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees fighters have launched fresh attacks on targets deep in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the kingdom’s ongoing aggression on their country.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that 17 drones and ballistic missiles were used in a operation against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Aramco refineries in Jubail and Jeddah were hit with 10 drones of Samad-3 type as part of the operation, he said.

According to the spokesman, “sensitive military targets” in the Saudi cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan were hit with five Qasef-2K UAVs as well as two ballistic missiles of Badr 1 type.

The operation, which took place on Sunday evening and continued until dawn, hit its targets “successfully”, he added.

Saree stressed that the retaliatory attacks will continue as long as the Saudi aggression and blockade persist.

Jeddah airport shut down due to military action: Report

Earlier Monday, an international airport in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was temporarily closed due to military activity in the vicinity of the city, an aviation news website saya, with Yemen warning that the kingdom uses its airports for military purposes.

Simple Flying reported on Monday that flights due to arrive in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah are diverting to other airports around Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition against Yemen claimed on Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile, and six drones launched by Yemeni troops towards the kingdom.