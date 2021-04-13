Senior Iranian, Russian diplomats consult on Syria and Yemen

TEHRAN — Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to Iranian foreign minister on special political affairs, met on Tuesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Putin's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, discussing issues in West Asia, especially developments in Syria and Yemen.

Bogdanov was visiting Tehran along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the meeting, the two diplomats pointed to the recent consultations with the Syrian government and UN Special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, stressing the importance of national dialogue in Syria within the framework Constitutional Committee.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a UN-facilitated constituent assembly process that seeks to reconcile the Syrian government and the opposition in the context of the Syrian peace process. It seeks to amend the current or adopting a new constitution for Syria.

Syria is also set to hold presidential elections on April 16-17.

Khaji and Bogdanov said the elections in Syria is a matter of law, which is based on the current Syrian constitution. They said the Syrian constitution must be respected in the elections.

In the meeting the sides also discussed the latest developments in Yemen, the need for national dialogue with the cooperation of the United Nations and support by other international actors.

