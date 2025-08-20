Michael Oenning named Persepolis assistant coach

TEHRAN – German coach Michael Oenning has been named Persepolis football club’s new assistant coach.

The 60-year-old will work alongside head coach Vahid Hashemian at the Iranian giants

Oenning began his managerial career with FC Nürnberg in 2008 and has previously served as head coach of Hamburger SV for a brief period, succeeding Armin Veh.

He also led Austrian side Wacker Innsbruck in 2022.

Persepolis were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Fajr Sepasi in their opening match of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).