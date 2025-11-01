Michael Oenning no longer Persepolis coach

TEHRAN – German coach Michael Oenning, who had been named Persepolis coach in late August, has parted ways with the Iranian club.

The 60-year-old coach had been named Vahid Hashemian’s assistant, but Persepolis terminated cooperation with the Iranian head coach last week following poor results.

Brazilian coach Osmar Loss has been appointed Persepolis head coach until the end of the Iran league season.

Reports suggest that Persepolis coach Mehrdad Khanban may also be leaving the club.