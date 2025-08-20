Iran pair win 10m air pistol mixed bronze in 2025 Asian Championship
August 20, 2025 - 15:6
TEHRAN – Iran’ Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Vahid Golkhandan claimed a bronze medal at the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championship on Wednesday.
The Iranian pair defeated Vietnamese duo 16-8 in the bronze medal match.
China’s Qianke Ma and Yifan Zhang defeated South Korean side Hyunyoung Yoo and Wonho Lee 16-12 in the final match.
The 2025 Asian Shooting Championships is being held at Shymkent Shooting Plaza, Shymkent, Kazakhstan from Aug. 16 to 30.
