Rouhani congratulates Assad on Syrian National Day

TEHRAN— In a message on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran congratulated his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad on National Day of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Rouhani also expressed confidence that by using the great capacities of the two countries, valuable steps can be taken to establish peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that precious steps can be taken to “establish regional cooperation and to expand relations in all fields.”

He also wished health for the Syrian president and success for the brotherly nation and government of Syria.

The Syrian National Day falls on April 18.

SA/PA

