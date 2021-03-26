Iran, Syria exchange 10 trade delegations in a year

TEHRAN- Head of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce Keyvan Kashefi announced that 10 trade delegations have been exchanged between Iran and Syria in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Iran also held two trade exhibitions in Syria in the past year, Kashefi stated and said that the private sectors of the two countries play some significant part in the expansion of bilateral trade.

He also underlined the role of traders, businessmen and chambers of commerce in this due.

A main measure that has boosted Iran-Syria trade ties is the establishment of Iran’s trade center in Damascus, Kashefi noted.

Earlier this month, the International Institute of Iran Industries Research (MPSIran) hosted a conference on Iran-Syria trade cooperation in Tehran.

The event was attended by senior officials from both sides including Deputy Director of Tehran Industry, Mining, and Trade Organization Houshang Rezaei Samarin, the Director-General of Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare for Intl. Affairs Ali-Hossein Shahrivar, Syria’s Commercial Attaché in Tehran Ahmad Khamis, and Hamid Hosseini, board member of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce.

The attendees of the meeting discussed a variety of issues in this event and explored ways for removing the barriers in the way of the expansion of two countries’ trade.

Speaking in the meeting, Sina Sanjari, the managing director of the MPSIran said: “Syria is going through a period of stability and this has presented many opportunities in the fields of infrastructure reconstruction and trade development for Iranian companies, so the conference on Iran-Syria trade and economic cooperation has been held to take a step towards developing more economic cooperation between the two countries.”

At the same time, the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce had also organized and held a conference on the business opportunities of the two countries at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

The conference was attended by senior officials from the two sides including the Head of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce Keyvan Kashefi and the head of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce Fahd Mahmoud Darwish, as well as the Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum.

MA/MA