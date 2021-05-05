Iranian, Syrian FMs discuss presidential election in Syria

TEHRAN— In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Miqdad discussed issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international issues.

In the telephone conversation, Zarif, while announcing Iran's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian government, stressed the need to respect the country's constitution and the legitimacy of the Syrian presidential election.

Syria will hold a presidential election on May 26.

Miqdad presented a report on the internal situation in Syria, preparations for the presidential elections and the country's relations with its neighbors, and invited Zarif to visit Syria.

Regional issues, including the developments in Iraq and Palestine, as well as the comprehensive fight against terrorism and the condemnation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Syria, Palestine and Lebanon, were among the other topics of dialogue between the two chief diplomat.

Referring to the International Day of Al-Quds, the two sides also reaffirmed their full support for the Palestinian people.

International Quds Day falls on May 7, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

