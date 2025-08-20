Trump hails ICC‑wanted Netanyahu as 'war hero' while Gaza bleeds

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly hailed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war hero” — despite Netanyahu being wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza, where Palestinians are enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises in decades.

Speaking to conservative radio host Mark Levin, Trump said: “He’s a good man. He’s in there fighting … He’s a war hero, because we worked together. He’s a war hero. I guess I am, too.”

The remarks come as Gaza reels from relentless Israeli attacks and a deepening famine.

Since Wednesday dawn alone, Israeli forces have killed dozens more Palestinians.

The overall death toll since October 2023 has surpassed 62,000, with tens of thousands more wounded.

Trump dismissed efforts to hold Netanyahu accountable, claiming: “they’re trying to put him in jail.” It was unclear whether he referred to the ICC warrant or Netanyahu’s domestic corruption cases. In June, Trump openly called for Netanyahu’s corruption trial to be dismissed.

The U.S. leader also claimed he “worked hard” to secure the release of Israeli captives in past negotiations with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, adding: “I’m the one that got all the hostages back … I’ve had so many letters from parents and from the kids themselves and the people that got out … none of these people would have been back, but I got them back.”

Meanwhile, Gaza faces catastrophic hunger. UN agencies warn that famine thresholds have been reached in parts of the enclave, with over 266 people — including at least 122 children — confirmed dead from starvation. More than half a million Palestinians are on the brink of famine, and aid groups say Israeli restrictions on food and medical supplies are driving the crisis.