How Trump undercut Netanyahu in one visit

TEHRAN - On April 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C., for what was billed as a critical meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The visit, hastily arranged following Trump’s imposition of new tariffs on Israeli goods, was intended to address a range of pressing issues, including U.S.-Israel trade relations, the ongoing war in Gaza, the release of prisoners, tensions with Iran, and Israel’s fraught relationship with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

However, as reports from both Western and Israeli media outlets reveal, the visit ended abruptly and without substantive progress, leaving many observers questioning its purpose and effectiveness.

Western media, including outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post, portrayed the visit as a test of the Trump-Netanyahu alliance. Reports suggested that Trump’s tariff policy and his administration’s hands-off approach to Israel’s military operations in Gaza could either strengthen or strain this relationship. Israeli media, meanwhile, emphasized Netanyahu’s domestic political motivations, noting that a successful trip could bolster his image at home, where he faces mounting criticism over his handling of the Gaza conflict and allegations of corruption.

A series of missed opportunities

Initial reports from Israeli and U.S. media suggested optimism, with Netanyahu expressing hope that the “special bond” between the U.S. and Israel would facilitate progress on tariffs and hostages.

However, the outcome was far from triumphant. According to posts on X and reports from the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the visit ended “abruptly and somewhat suspiciously,” with no tangible agreements reached. Western media, such as NPR and Fox News, noted that Trump remained noncommittal on reducing tariffs, focusing instead on broader geopolitical issues like Iran’s nuclear program and U.S. military campaigns against Yemen’s Ansarullah. Israeli media, including The Times of Israel, described the lack of progress as a “disappointment,” with some commentators suggesting that Netanyahu had overestimated his influence over Trump.

During the Oval Office meeting, both leaders spoke to reporters, but their exchanges revealed little in the way of concrete outcomes. Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to eliminating Hamas and securing the release of hostages, while Trump hinted at potential direct talks with Iran but offered no assurances on tariffs. A joint press conference, anticipated by many, never materialized, further fueling speculation that the meeting had been cut short due to disagreements or lack of progress.

Western, Israeli media views: Frustration and political fallout

Western media outlets were quick to highlight the visit’s shortcomings, framing it as a missed opportunity for both leaders. The New York Times described Trump and Netanyahu as using “similar playbooks” to navigate domestic and international turmoil but noted that their alignment did not translate into actionable results. The article suggested that Trump’s tariff policy, which spared no major ally, underscored a transactional approach to diplomacy that left even close partners like Israel vulnerable.

The Washington Post echoed this sentiment, arguing that Netanyahu’s return to Washington came at a “more challenging moment” than his previous visit in February 2025. The paper pointed out that Trump’s refusal to commit to tariff relief, combined with his administration’s aggressive stance on Iran and Syria, put Netanyahu in a precarious position. Critics in Western media also raised concerns about the lack of discussion on Palestinian rights or a two-state solution, with some accusing Trump of enabling Netanyahu’s hardline policies without pushing for accountability.

The Hebrew news outlet Walla, citing sources close to the Israeli delegation, went so far as to label the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump as “arguably the most failed summit” between the two leaders. According to the report, Netanyahu returned to Tel Aviv empty-handed, having failed to secure any progress on key bilateral issues, including the hoped-for reduction of trade tariffs.

Political correspondent Barak Ravid described Netanyahu’s position as “weakened and humiliated,” noting that the Israeli prime minister served more as a symbolic figure than an active negotiator. “He played the role of a backdrop to Trump’s broader agenda,” Ravid observed, pointing to the calculated manner in which Trump appeared to sideline Israeli priorities in favor of a renewed engagement with Iran.

Israel Hayom, often a Netanyahu-aligned publication, did not shy away from acknowledging the tension and frustration visible on the faces of Israeli officials throughout the visit. Meanwhile, The Times of Israel characterized the summit as “deeply disappointing,” especially in light of Trump’s apparent openness to direct negotiations with Tehran—a move seen in Jerusalem Al-Quds as a strategic shift with potentially far-reaching consequences for Israeli security interests

The political fallout was swift. New Dimor, spokesperson for opposition leader Yair Lapid, offered a stark assessment of the trip, urging Israeli media to report the unvarnished truth. “This was one of the most humiliating moments for any Israeli prime minister,” Dimor said. “It culminated in Israel’s public embarrassment on the international stage, without even the smallest diplomatic win.”

He added, “Trump used Netanyahu as nothing more than a decorative fixture to lend symbolic legitimacy to forthcoming U.S.-Iran negotiations.”

Posts on X from Israeli users and media personalities amplified this frustration, with some describing the trip as “the most failed ever” in Netanyahu’s history of U.S. visits. Others pointed to the “suspicious speed” of his departure, speculating about behind-the-scenes tensions or disagreements with Trump. Trending topics on X in Israel reflected a mix of disappointment and cynicism, with many questioning whether Netanyahu’s international trips were more about personal survival than national interest.

A failure of strategy and substance

As the dust settles, the implications of this failed visit may extend beyond a single trip or momentary political embarrassment. With shifting dynamics in Washington and a possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations, Israel may find itself increasingly isolated—forced to re-evaluate both its regional strategy and its approach to Washington.



Netanyahu’s visit to Washington was a missed opportunity that exposed the limitations of the Trump-Netanyahu alliance. Far from strengthening ties or achieving concrete results, the trip ended in disappointment, with no progress on tariffs, hostages, or broader strategic issues. Western media have criticized Trump’s transactional approach, while Israeli media have lamented Netanyahu’s failure to deliver, raising questions about his leadership and Israel’s future direction.

As both leaders face domestic and international pressures, the fallout from the visit serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of prioritizing politics over substance.

For now, the special bond between the U.S. and Israel remains intact, but its durability will depend on whether future engagements can produce more than just rhetoric and photo ops. Until then, the abrupt and suspicious end to Netanyahu’s Washington trip will linger as a symbol of unfulfilled promises and missed opportunities in a region already fraught with tension and uncertainty.

