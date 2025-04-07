Is Trump-Netanyahu summit geared toward escalation or de-escalation?

BEIRUT — Analysts have focused on the result of the Monday meeting between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, given the convergence of interests between the two men in the next phase.

Meanwhile, both Trump and Netanyahu have crowned themselves as the saviours who will lead the world to its final liberation from the “axis of evil,” i.e., the axis of resistance.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the U.S. envoy to West Asia, Steven Witkoff, was to attend the meeting.

Obviously, amid the absence of a buildable US-Israeli strategy, Trump and Netanyahu’s megalomania may drive them to further genocidal massacres, in addition to financial and economic sanctions.

As for Netanyahu, he is deliberately pursuing a strategy of evading accountability both within and outside the entity to ensure his continued rule, especially after October 7, 2023, which has demonstrated his abject failure to protect his colonial entity without direct American support.

Netanyahu, who views himself as a loyal son of the Zionist movement, is currently seeking to exploit every opportunity to consolidate the foundations of his fascist entity, even if that requires the extermination of all Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington came amid escalating protests in the occupied Palestinian territories, demanding a deal with the Palestinian resistance that would lead to the release of the remaining Israeli prisoners held in Gaza.

While Trump and Netanyahu are treating the peoples of West Asia as their common enemies, there is a contradiction in the mechanisms and limits of their authoritarian expansionist project, which may make it difficult for Netanyahu to persuade Trump to proceed with his plan to expand the circle of fire toward Iran.

While it’s true that Washington doesn’t prioritize anything other than own imperialist interests, the ongoing U.S.-led Israeli aggression has become an embarrassment to Washington’s allies in West Asia, especially the Persian Arab sheikhdoms.

Indeed, American officials who recently visited several countries in the region—particularly Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Turkey—have sensed disturbing impressions regarding the American-Israeli project, particularly with regard to these takeaways: the fate of Gaza and the West Bank, the future of Lebanon and Syria, the extent of confrontation with Yemen’s Ansarullah, and, most importantly, the policy for dealing with Iran.

Bloomberg already quoted an Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu was to discuss with Trump the war in Gaza, the situation in Syria and Turkey’s role, in addition to Iran’s nuclear program.

To prevent war from taking us by surprise, we, as resistance peoples, must be prepared in every way!