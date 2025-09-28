Hamas rejects reports of new ceasefire plan as Trump pushes Gaza blueprint

Hamas has dismissed reports of fresh ceasefire proposals, saying negotiations have been suspended since an alleged assassination attempt against its leadership in Doha earlier this month.

The movement stressed on Friday it remains open to “positive and responsible” engagement with mediators, but only on terms that safeguard Palestinian rights.

Media outlets, including The Washington Post and Haaretz, have described a framework under discussion that would see Hamas release all Israeli captives within 48 hours in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a phased Israeli troop withdrawal, and the dismantling of Hamas governance in Gaza.

The Post reports that Donald Trump has circulated a 21-point proposal that conditions Gaza’s reconstruction on Hamas disarmament, introduces an international stabilization force, and leaves Israel with a “perimeter presence.”

While the plan stops short of endorsing Palestinian statehood, it suggests that “conditions may finally be in place” for such a pathway once reforms are complete.

In a Truth Social post that was understood to be about the initiative, Trump declared, “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST.”

On the ground, the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ armed wing) said they lost contact with two Israeli captives during heavy bombardment in Gaza City, warning their lives are in danger unless Israeli forces halt airstrikes and pull back from contested neighborhoods.