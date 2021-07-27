Nuclear spokesman briefs MPs about nuclear steps

TEHRAN - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi has reported to the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on the implementation of the nuclear law on strategic action to lift sanctions and protect Iran's national interests.

Parliamentary committee spokesman Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, in a flash interview on Tuesday afternoon, said that at the meeting the members of the committee asked questions about the fulfillment of the eight articles of the law and the questions were answered.

“In this meeting, it was decided that the nuclear sub-committee and the technical sub-committee of the Committee follow up on various matters related to the law and prepare a written and documented report to be presented to the public,” he explained.



Meshkini pointed out that Kamalvandi described the law passed by the parliament as a valuable opportunity to review and rebuild and update the technical and production capacities for the country's Atomic Energy Organization.

