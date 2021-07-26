Iran opens center for specialized nuclear industry

TEHRAN – Iran’s first specialized nuclear industry innovation center was inaugurated in Tehran on Monday.

The center was opened at the presence of Ali Akbar Salehi, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief, and Sorena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology.

According to the Mehr news agency, the center was launched with the aim of commercializing the research achievements of Iranian nuclear scientists.

The establishment of the center is the first step in forming the innovation ecosystem in the nuclear industry and supporting the process of innovation development in the industry, the news agency said.

Iran has made breakthrough in civilian nuclear technology applicable in medicine, agriculture, industry, etc. In nuclear medicine, doctors put small amounts of radioactive material into body so they can see organs and tissues, as well as how well they work. That can help them spot tumors and see if cancer has spread to other areas of the body.