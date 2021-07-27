Rights activist says U.S. in dire need to repair decaying infrastructure 

TEHRAN - An American human rights activist is of the opinion that out-of-date, antiquated, hazardous, and decaying infrastructure questions America’s position as an industrial and modern state.

Heavy rains continued to spill through New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa made its way up the Northeast coast.

After a relentless storm and mass flooding, tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches were in place until late Friday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The storm passed through southern New England with winds up to 50 miles per hour, prompting flood warnings until 4 p.m. for parts of Massachusetts.

Connecticut was hit with major floods Friday morning as several inches of water filled the streets of Hartford and downtown New Haven. In West Haven, Metro-North service was suspended after rainfall caused a landslide near the tracks.

Many pundits in America are of the opinion that the nation's infrastructure is sorely in need of repair as it recently earned a C- score from the American Society of Civil Engineers, which said an additional $2.6 trillion in funding is required over the next decade.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is pitching his plan as an investment to benefit communities of color, rural Americans, and others burdened by decay or lagging modernization.

“The United States as a nation urgently needs to marshal all its resources to rebuild, revamp, and construct the nation's most vital infrastructure,” the American activist argues.

“The failure of the Federal government to not upgrade the infrastructure is treasonous, and the collapsing infrastructure is a threat to national survival, national security, and the economic future of America,” Short says.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: Over the past weeks, heavy rains spilled through New York and New Jersey. What do they imply when we look at U.S. infrastructure? Is there a need for reconstruction?

The United States as a nation urgently needs to marshal all its resources to rebuild, revamp, and construct the nation's most vital infrastructure. The failure of the Federal government to not upgrade the infrastructure is treasonous, and the collapsing infrastructure is a threat to national survival, national security, and the economic future of America.

Q: People's death due to heatwaves in Canada and from floods in the U.S. may warn about environmental crises. How do you assess U.S. performance when it comes to environmental preservation and climate change?

A: Your question either asserts that climate change is and or assumes that only the prevailing scientific theories explain usual weather patterns, and as a Bible-believing Christian I reject the secularist, atheistic, and temporal philosophies that make human beings the masters of planet earth and the cosmos. God Almighty is the creator of all life and matter. It is God that rules nature-not arrogant nations.

The Holy Bible has many prophetic passages in Revelations, Daniel, and other chapters that have accurately warned of God punishing humanity for wickedness and unbelief via natural disasters and severe weather. There are numerous references in the Old Testament of Yahweh/Jehovah God manipulating weather and natural phenomena to demonstrate His power, His glory, His loving kindness, His wrath, and His desire to destroy. Frankly, humanity is an affront to the Highest God, and we have become a stench in the nostrils of God our wickedness, our arrogant science, our idols, our wars, our hatreds, our unbelief, our immorality, and our abortions and abominations have set God against us.

If we want the climate to be more suitable to us, we must first repent and tempt God back to loving us whom he created. As also an Aboriginal American mixed with Africans, I hold contempt for the scientific community which has done more evil than good having created Eugenics, weaponized medicine, Scientific Racism, biowarfare, nuclear weapons, industrial waste writ large, and the scam of Evolution that has been the gospel of all of modern humanity's great killers.

Q: How do you see Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement? Aren't the American people concerned about climate change as a global threat?

A: Everybody knows I support Trump on any endeavor he took to save America from her enemies, and his policy was correct to trash the execrable treaty signed by the deviant, traitorous, anti-Black, atheistic Barak Sotero Obama - an ungodly, CIA trust-fund baby, and the most notorious mixed-race liar in modern history. Obama is an operative of the Deep State, and anyone familiar with the precise racial classifications used on American birth certificates has ample reason to question his citizenship.

Thus, Trump's instinct was right when he tossed the Paris accord in the trash which has a godsend to American industry because he knew that the atheistic Communist Chinese Party has as much transparency as its polluted rivers. Trump refused to allow Americans and the American businesses to be prostituted to the Chinese Communist Party by traitors like the Clintons, Bushes, Obamas, Bidens, and the rest of the flotsam and jetsam filth of the traitor globalists who outsourced our nation to the Chinese for a mess of pottage.

Q: The New York Times has published an article that says, "The United States used to be a country of the dramatic invention and dynamic change. Today, our politics are sclerotic, and our dreams are small. What happened?" What is your comment?

A: What has dethroned America is a combination of gluttony, greed, racism, hubris, and atheistically fatalism. The gluttonous and greedy racist Anglo-American and Jewish oligarchs in the 1960s traded their interest in building, manufacturing, inventing, and investing in their nation for the get-autocratically-rich-quick narcotic of speculation, and these folks also enjoyed the great profits that came from the war economic boom of 1939 to 1945. War inclusive of demolition and reconstruction became an important part of how many gained wealth, and they used their riches to buy political influence to make sure that the military-industrial complex always had an eager Uncle Sam to buy their wares or could via the government's agencies promote arms purchases by dictators and other alleged anti-Communist thugs. Other oligarchs sought quick riches in narcotics which helps underpin much of the financial sector of the USA. Perhaps, what most people miss that is an unsung aspect of America's greatness is her Black-Indian minority that has produced many scientists, products, inventors, social reformers, pioneers, and innovations that due to the extreme and maniacal hatred of these people their key role in American life - aside from being the blood bones, and muscle that built America (especially its most viable economic goods)--is ignored. Everything you know that is uniquely American--its music, food, styles, lore, and so forth--has been made by the people unique to America the Aboriginal-African people. What they make is stolen and attributed to being made by Anglo and Jewish Americans.

In a nutshell, the founders of the moments for public education, public health, women's rights, civil and voting rights for all, property rights, and so forth have been - despite an Adolph Hitler Nazi hatred against them - has been significantly or dominantly influenced by people called Blacks. Everything progressive about America has a strong infusion from so-called Blacks because the land was theirs and they Indian and African together were birthed, bred, fed, and enserfed together. American Anglo American elites in the 1960s decided to react to the demand for the United States to be a fairer, more equal, and most progressive nation by unleashing narcotics in Black areas, human experimentation, mass incarceration, militarizing police as legal death squads, mass immigration ( before helping its own citizens), assassination ( Dr. King, Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, Whitney Young, Fred Hampton, and legions of others), ethnic cleansing (urban removal of Blacks and the destruction of entire communities, legalizing abortion targeted at Blacks, abolition of phonics in schools to increase illiteracy, implementing policies to destroy families, introducing philosophies to destroy morals and values (Sodomite Liberation, Sexual Liberation, Minorities Liberation, Feminism, and Relativism), and the promotion of forced assimilation under the false name integration. There is a false notion among Anglo-American oligarchs that they can commit slow genocide on the so-called "Blacks" and there will not be ramifications for the whole society.

The oligarchs organized a white backlash among the poor, working-class, and middle-class whites to destroy the progressive movements led by or primarily influenced by the Aboriginal-African American people.

The masses of whites were duped into supporting the adoption of a regressive, racist, and unprogressive public policy thrust as a means to punish "Blacks" as a collective. As a result, American living standards and other indices of how well the American people are faring manifest a stagnation in wages and living standards since the early 1970s - about the same time the "Black" struggle crushed.

The majority of non-oligarch whites were so dedicated to flexing their racial muscles that they gave the white elites carte blanche to brazenly redistribute wealth to the richest 10% of the population. Hatred of Blacks is the central theme to why America is backward as compared to other industrialized nations. No other nation in the world has an ethnic nationality grouping of our size that has the same socioeconomic disparities.

Therefore, the greed of the same rich families that got rich off of the enslavement of Aboriginal-African mixed people was able to recycle their power and authority by weaponizing the white masses into opposing important social and economic change in exchange to feel racially superior to their fellow citizens. Adolph Hitler studied America and manipulated the German masses into hating the Jews to gain power and wealth.

Q: How do you describe the lives of ordinary people in the U.S. as a superpower? Where is most of the U.S. budget going? To military expenditure or welfare?

A: Most American people feel insecure and the so-called Corona pandemic has made things much worse. Violent crime, suicide, narcotic/opioid overdoses, diseases caused by distress, food insecurity, homelessness, and mental health meltdowns are soaring. The constant pressure to be vaccinated with an experimental drug that has killed and injured scores of thousands-that is in concert with efforts to force all Americans to be vaccinated even forcibly - has made many Americans feat for their lives and the future.

The coming month of August will bring the issue of the non-FDA-approved experimental injections ahead. I anticipate mass violence and outbursts if the Biden-aligned forces try to mandate mass vaccinations. The American people are likely to rise up and use their guns to retaliate against the entities trying to force them to commit mandated medical suicide. No concerned and loving parent will accept this scam without using whatever means at hand to resist this. The military personnel have refused to take the vaccine. Many are losing their jobs and those who have taken the vaccine are sick. If another shutdown is attempted the public that is tired of the fraud of this fake pandemic will rebel against Biden.

America spends too much on the military, but you must understand the mind of a racist. The hater Anglo American wants no non-white friends. Such people hate 95% of the world's population, and as a result need arms in their homes, cars, and foreign military bases in every country to feel secure leaching off the wealth of the non-white "others" that they hate without a cause. Until there is a resounding demographic change or military showdown wherein the majority population has to reconsider their state of affairs with regards to racial others this system with persisting - even if we all starve.