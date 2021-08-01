Leader to endorse Raisi as president on Tuesday

TEHRAN - Ebrahim Raisi will be formally confirmed as president on Tuesday by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During the endorsement ceremony, Raisi will receive the presidential mandate from Ayatollah Khamenei.

The ceremony will be attended by a number of high-ranking and mid-ranking officials as well as foreign dignitaries.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli will first present a report on the June presidential election in which Raisi won by a landslide. Raisi and the Leader will also deliver speeches respectively.

Two days later, Raeisi will be sworn in as president in the Majlis (parliament).

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Sunday that dozens of delegations at the level of president, prime minister, parliament speaker, foreign minister or special envoy will visit Tehran to take part in the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Khatibzadeh said the attendance of foreign officials at the ceremony demonstrates Iran’s status and legitimacy in the world.

“Dozens of delegations traveling to Iran is a further manifestation of Iran's acceptance and legitimacy in the international arena,” the spokesman remarked, according to Press TV.

Among the dignitaries, Iraqi President Barham Salih will most likely visit Iran for the inauguration ceremony.

“The visit of the Iraqi president is on schedule and he will most likely come to Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony,” Khatibzadeh said.

He added Salih’s trip will fall within bilateral visits.

Khatibzadeh said he was not certain whether a Saudi delegation would also be present at the ceremony.

“On the list of delegations, I have not seen presence of a representative or a delegation from Saudi Arabia and presently I cannot confirm a report in this regard,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman stated.

