Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president

TEHRAN — Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn in as the eighth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the parliament, which was attended by senior Iranian civil and military officials and a large number of foreign dignitaries from more than 80 countries.



The ceremony started with speeches by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

Later, Raisi took the oath of office as president.

“I, as the President, upon the Holy Qur'an and in the presence of the Iranian nation, do hereby swear in the name of Almighty God to safeguard the official Faith, the system of the Islamic republic and the Constitution of the country; to use all my talents and abilities in the discharge of responsibilities undertaken by me; to devote myself to the service of the people, glory of the country, promotion of religion and morality, support of right and propagation of justice; to refrain from being autocratic; to protect the freedom and dignity of individuals and the rights of the nation recognized by the Constitution; to spare no efforts in safeguarding the frontiers and the political, economic and cultural freedoms of the country; to guard the power entrusted to me by the nation as a sacred trust like an honest and faithful trustee, by seeking help from God and following the example of the Prophet of Islam and the sacred Imams, peace be upon them, and to entrust it to the one elected by the nation after me," Raisi said in his swearing-in ceremony.

"We must solve problems and avoid resorting to excuses"

At the inauguration ceremony, Qalibaf first greeted the Iranian nation and welcomed foreign guests who had taken part in the inauguration ceremony.

Then the top parliamentarian focused on the problems facing the country and the nation, especially economic ones, and emphasized the importance of taking decisive action to solve them without any making excuses.

"Judiciary ready to help the new government in corruption fight"

Mohseni Ejei also said the Judiciary is ready to help the government in fighting corruption.

He added that according to the constitution, the president is the highest-ranking official after the country's Leader and has the responsibility to implement the constitution.

More than 100 officials from 82 countries took part in the Raisi inauguration ceremony, including 10 heads of state, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 10 other ministers, as well as special envoys, deputy parliament speakers and chairmen of parliamentary commissions and parliamentary delegations.

A high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) led by the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora also participated in the inauguration. Mora was accompanied by Stephan Klement, head of the EU delegation to the international organizations in Vienna, and Head of Task Force European Union Bruno Scholl.