Raisi to be sworn in as Iran president on Thursday

TEHRAN — Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in as the eighth president of Iran on Thursday at 5:00 PM local time in the parliament.

Raisi will be sworn in by the Judiciary chief to remain loyal to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The president will take the oath of office at the presence of the Guardian Council members and the parliamentarians.

The ceremony will be accompanied by the signing of a written oath by the president and will be delivered to the secretary of the Guardian Council.

Some dignitaries will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

In addition, 115 officials from 73 countries are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony, including 10 presidents, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers, and envoys of heads of state, deputy speaker of parliament, parliamentary delegations.

Representatives of the UN secretary general, the OPEC president, the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Inter-Islamic Union, the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ECO as well as prominent religious and cultural figures from the Islamic world will be present at the swearing-in ceremony as well.



As usual, after the bell rings and the ceremony starts, the speaker will give a welcome speech and the head of the Judiciary will deliver a speech as well.

The ceremony will end with a speech by Raisi. In the past, it was customary to sign a memorial stamp of the inauguration ceremony and take a photo of the guests present after the ceremony.

Raisi was elected president in the June 18 presidential election, defeating his three other rivals with a large margin.

SA/PA

