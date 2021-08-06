World leaders congratulate Raisi over taking office

TEHRAN — In separate messages, three European leaders have congratulated Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi for starting his job as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wished success for the president and announced their readiness to develop relations with Tehran.

In a message on July 30, the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto also congratulated Raisi for being elected as the Iranian president.

Earlier, a number of European countries, including Austria, France, Croatia, Britain, Serbia and Switzerland, had sent separate messages congratulating Raisi on his victory in the June 18 presidential election.

Japanese PM congratulates Raisi over presidency

According to the Japanese embassy in Tehran, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also sent a message to Raisi, sending the congratulations of himself, the people and government of Japan on the inauguration of the Iranian president.

In the message, Yoshihide Suga emphasized that he is willing to work and cooperate with the Iranian president to develop the relations between the two countries, which have been long-standing and friendly.

The relationship can continue for a long time, he added.

Raisi won the June 18 elections by a landslide, winning 62% of the votes.



SA/PA