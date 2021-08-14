Foreign leaders keep congratulating Raisi

TEHRAN — In separate messages, leaders of Ireland, Georgia, and Mongolia have congratulated Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi over officially taking office as president.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins issued a message on Saturday morning wishing Raisi and his team success in overcoming the Coronavirus pandemic.

In separate but similar messages, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh congratulated Raisi overtaking office, expressing hope that Iran could expand bilateral relations with Georgia and Mongolia.

SA/PA