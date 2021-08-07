FM Zarif meets Bangladeshi, Nicaraguan diplomats 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with senior diplomats from Nicaragua and Bangladesh.

Zarif held talks with Shahriar Alam, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, who was in Tehran on behalf of his government to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. In the Friday meeting, the Bangladeshi diplomat and the Iranian foreign minister conferred on issues in bilateral relations in different political, economic, and cultural spheres, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Zarif thanked the Bangladeshi government for sending a high-ranking delegation headed by the country's State Minister of Foreign Affairs to the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president.

He also reviewed different aspects of relations between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral areas, especially collaborations at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Dhaka's stances regarding the issue of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Zarif further praised the Dhaka government's cooperation in the past eight years on promoting ties with Iran.

He also pointed to President Ebrahim Raisi's special attention to ties with the regional countries, especially the country's neighbors, and expressed hope that relations and collaborations between Tehran and Dhaka would further expand in the coming period, and the use of creative ways to promote mutual cooperation will continue.

The Bangladeshi diplomat, in turn, highlighted the grounds for the promotion of mutual cooperation in various bilateral fields as well as other areas of cooperation. He also praised Zarif's eight-year efforts for relations between the two countries.

Issues related to the Rohingya refugees, cooperation at the OIC, and direct flights between the two countries were among other topics discussed by the two top diplomats.

Zarif also met with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Ronaldo Moncada on Saturday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and important issues in the Latin American region, as well as the two countries' resistance to unilateralism and the interference of some parties in the affairs of independent countries.

In this meeting, Zarif appreciated the participation of the high-ranking Nicaraguan delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, described the relations between the two countries in various fields as important and called for using appropriate methods to continue cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the similarities between the people of the two countries in terms of enduring the economic pressures imposed by the unilateralism of the United States of America and stressed the undoubted success of the people of the two countries in this field.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the invitation and attendance at the inauguration of the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to the historical relations between the two countries and thanked Zarif for his efforts to expand cooperation between the two countries over the past eight years.

Zarif met with many foreign diplomats who participated in the inauguration of Ayatollah Raisi. One such meeting was held between Zarif and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. In the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral ties as well as the latest situation of the region and other issues of mutual interest.

In his Thursday meeting with Zarif, the Kuwaiti foreign minister once again expressed his congratulation on the election of Raisi as Iran’s new president, reiterating Kuwait City’s determination to expand all-out relations with Tehran.

He also called for more consultations between the two countries on regional and international issues.

The Kuwaiti official lauded Zarif’s endeavors over the past eight years and described as significant the initiatives put forward by Iran to boost regional cooperation in the Persian Gulf region.

Zarif, for his part, praised the respectful, cordial, and close relations between Iran and Kuwait, and reviewed the extensive efforts made to enhance reciprocal ties.

He also announced that the new Iranian president is firm to work towards boosting relations with Iran’s neighbors within the framework of Tehran’s definitive policy.