Qatari FM visits Tehran, meets President-elect Raisi

TEHRAN — Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, visited Tehran on Sunday and held talks with Iran’s President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and important regional and international issues.

During the talks that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was also present, Raisi said the two nations of Iran and Qatar are “religious brothers and regional partners”.

Raisi said Tehran attaches special importance to relations with Doha and the foreign policy priority of his future government will be to cement ties with neighbors.

Pointing out that Iran has proven to be a reliable and trustworthy friend and partner, the president-elect stressed, "Be assured that Iran is benevolent to its neighbors."

He added, "The solution to the insecurity in the region must be sought outside it."

The solution to problems is to establish lasting security and stability in the region based on mutual trust and non-interference by foreigners, Raisi underlined.

The Qatari foreign minister also congratulated Raisi on his victory. He also sent the greetings of the Emir of Qatar to the president-elect.

Raisi won the presidential election on June 18 with a great landslide.

The chief Qatari diplomat also said Doha is seeking to make the region secure with the involvement of Iran.

“Qatar seeks cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations and makes efforts to ensure security in the region with the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he remarked.

Zarif, al-Thani discuss bilateral issues

The Qatari foreign minister also held separate talks with his Iranian counterpart. In the meeting, Zarif and al-Thani discussed the latest developments in the region.

Qatar’s foreign minister visited Tehran just days after visiting Washington.

In Washington, al-Thani met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as developments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, and Iran.

The U.S. has been in negotiations with Tehran to rejoin the international nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump quit, though talks are now on hold until after the Islamic Republic’s president-elect, Raisi, takes office in early August.

In January, al-Thani told Bloomberg TV that Qatar was ready to broker talks between Iran and its Arab neighbors in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, in order to end the crisis triggered by the unraveling of the nuclear deal.

SA/PA

