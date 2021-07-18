PM Saleh bin Habtoor praises Iran’s position toward Yemen

TEHRAN — Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo met with Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor, the prime minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government, in Sanaa on Saturday.

According to the Yemeni news agency Saba, the prime minister once again congratulated the leadership, government, and people of Iran on the successful holding of the June 18 presidential election, saying this has a great impact on the region, especially the axis of resistance.

Ibn Habtoor pointed out that the axis of resistance and its positive achievements are in the interest of the Islamic Ummah and its crucial issues.

He stated that all the supporters of the axis of resistance are in a single stronghold and their common goal is to resist U.S. plots in the region and a wave of normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

The prime minister appreciated Iran’s position in condemning brutal aggression against his country.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador praised the historical and fraternal relations between Yemen and Iran and said Tehran will stand by the Yemeni people until a just and comprehensive peace is established in the country.

He pointed out that there are two axes in the world, one is the “axis of resistance,” and the other is the “axis of mercenaries.”

"Iran and Yemen are the main partners in the axis of resistance, and the endurance of the legendary resilience of the Yemeni people for seven years against aggression and siege is a miracle that the Arab and Islamic ummah is proud of," the ambassador stated.

Irlo also stressed Iran's continued support for Yemen in various fields, including education, economics, health, and humanitarian assistance.

Several officials from the Yemeni National Salvation Government, including Jalal al-Rawishan, Deputy Prime Minister for Security and Defense Obaid bin Dhabi, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ghazi Ahmad Ali, Minister of Technical and Vocational Education, and other ministers and officials were present in the meeting.

Over the years, Saudi Arabia’s blockade of Yemen has been widely documented as the main reason behind the crisis. However, this policy of placing an entire region or country under siege or economic blockade did not originate from Riyadh. The U.S. was behind the move.

The situation has worsened dramatically with the coronavirus pandemic. According to the UN and aid agencies, official figures from the disease are underestimated. This is largely because of the lack of proper medical facilities. The real figure is believed to be much higher than what is being stated.

In April 2015, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif submitted a letter to Ban Ki-moon, then UN secretary general, outlining Iran’s four-point peace plan for Yemen.

The plan called for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialogue and establishment of an inclusive national unity government.

