Iran FM holds phone conversations with several counterparts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke by phone with a number of his counterparts discussing bilateral and international issues.

These conversations were held with foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Oman, South Africa, Qatar, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, and Cuba.

During his conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zarif congratulated the Pakistani top diplomat on the Eid al-Adha and reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In his call with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Zarif congratulated Cavusoglu on Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals of the Islamic calendar, and conferred with him on Tehran-Ankara relations in different areas.

Zarif and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday morning.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in relations between Tehran and Muscat.

Foreign Minister Zarif also congratulated the Omani top diplomat on Eid al-Adha.

Zarif also held phone talks with Naledi Pandor, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

During the phone call, the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated Pandor on Eid al-Adha, and conferred with her on relations between the two countries.

Zarif had a phone conversation with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During the phone call on Tuesday afternoon, the two sides conferred on bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Zarif also congratulated his Qatari counterpart on Eid al-Adha.

Zarif and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov also had a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon.

In this phone call, Foreign Minister Zarif offered congratulations to his Azeri counterpart on Eid al-Adha, and conferred with him on bilateral issues.

Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties in a phone conversation on Tuesday afternoon.

In this phone call, Foreign Minister Zarif also congratulated his Kuwaiti counterpart on the Eid al-Adha.

Zarif and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.

In this phone call, Foreign Minister Zarif rejected any foreign interference in Cuba's internal affairs.

During his phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Zarif expressed sympathy with the Iraqi people over the terrorist attack that took place in Baghdad’s Sadr district. Zarif and Hussein also discussed bilateral relations. Zarif congratulated Hussein on Eid al-Adha.

In his conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as important regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

Zarif also held a phone conversation with his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey. The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.