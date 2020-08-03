Iran, UAE agree to continue dialogue on ‘theme of hope’: Zarif

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran and the United Arab Emirates agreed to “continue dialogue on theme of hope”.

“Just had a very substantive, frank and friendly video conversation with UAE FM @ABZayed, discussing Covid as well as bilateral, regional and global situations. We agreed to continue dialog on theme of hope—especially as region faces tough challenges, and tougher choices ahead,” Zarif said in a tweet.

In a video call with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday afternoon, Zarif said that the neighboring countries should think about stability in the region.

“Others may exploit the current situation to destabilize the region, however, we, as neighbors, should think about regional stability,” he said.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

In the video call, Sheikh Abdullah said his country attaches great importance to talks and cooperation between Iran and the UAE.

According to WAM, the Emirati state news agency, he said that strengthening bilateral cooperation was important in tackling Covid-19.

The two ministers also held a telephone call in March in which Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s support for Iran during the coronavirus outbreak.

NA/PA

