As neighbors, we have to think about regional stability, Zarif tells UAE FM

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that the neighboring countries should think about stability in the region.

“Others may exploit the current situation to destabilize the region, however, we, as neighbors, should think about regional stability,” Zarif said in a meeting with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan through videoconference.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah said his country attaches great importance to talks and cooperation between Iran and the UAE.

NA