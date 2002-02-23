Bahrain King Congratulates Khatami on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN Bahraini King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in a phone call on Friday night congratulated President Mohammad Khatami and Iranian government and nation on Eid al-Adha (feast of sacrifice).

The Press Department at the Presidential Office said Al-Khalifa in the phone call exchanged views with President Khatami on Tehran-Manama relations and regional issues.

Khatami congratulated the Bahraini king, people and government on the feast and called as "good and constructive" relations between Iran and Bahrain.

He called for exchange of views and consultations between the two sides in different levels, according to IRNA.

The Iranian president expressed hope that in light of wise policies all regional states would witness stability and further expansion of security and progress in the region.

Al-Khalifa in the conversation hoped that in light of collective efforts, regional states' interests would be secured.