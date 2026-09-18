Iranian short film “Like a Miracle” wins at Italian festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Like a Miracle,” directed by Abod Kazemi, won the Best Short Film award at the 6th Son of a Pitch® Award, which was held from September 2 to 12 in Rome, Italy.

The film is about a boy who loves magic tricks and has a stick shaped like a gun. While playing, he pretends to shoot an old man, who suddenly falls to the ground. This is the beginning of the adventure. A children’s game becomes the starting point for a story suspended between imagination, fear, and consequences, Mehr reported.

Son of a Pitch® Award is an international film competition dedicated to directors under 30. Born in Venice in 2021, it celebrates new voices in contemporary cinema and gives emerging talent a real stage.

It invites young filmmakers from around the world to explore and express ideas about sustainable development — across themes such as humanity, work, technology, and the environment. The goal is to offer a personal and critical perspective on sustainability through the language of cinema.

The point of view of young filmmakers is particularly valued for their openness to experimentation and innovative storytelling, as well as their ability to provide a subjective and forward-looking interpretation of society.

The Award was presented during the Venice International Film Festival and was judged by a professional artistic jury, led by Pierfrancesco Diliberto, known as Pif, a prominent figure in cinema and television.

SS/SAB