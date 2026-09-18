India’s new ambassador to Iran meets deputy FM to advance bilateral ties

TEHRAN — India’s Ambassador-designate to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, met with Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Wednesday to discuss strengthening mutual cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.

Regarding the meeting, the Indian embassy in Tehran posted on X: “H.E. Shri Vishwesh Negi, Ambassador designate of India to Iran, was glad to call on H.E. Dr. Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran. As H.E. Shri Negi begins his tenure, both sides exchanged perspectives on taking forward the India - Iran cooperation framework.”

Earlier this month, Ambassador Negi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to present a copy of his credentials, during which he reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening ties between the two nations.

Negi is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in political, security, and multilateral affairs. His career includes previous diplomatic assignments in Tehran, Rome, and London, as well as senior roles at India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where he managed portfolios covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, the United Nations, and the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, he brings significant expertise in defense diplomacy, having served as Joint Secretary for International Cooperation at India’s Ministry of Defense.

