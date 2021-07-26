Zarif meets with Cuba's Finlay president to facilitate vaccine production

TEHRAN — Dr. Vicente Verez Bencomo, president of the Cuban Finlay Vaccine Production Institute, who has traveled to Tehran, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday.

At the meeting, the two sides highlighted the friendly relations between Iran and Cuba as well as the joint cooperation in the field of biotechnology and genetic engineering.

Dr. Vicente explained about the cooperation between the vaccination institutes of the two countries to produce the COVID-19 vaccine and the unique features of the intended vaccine.

During the meeting, the Cuban ambassador described Zarif's visit to his country last year as a very important start for the cooperation between the Pasteur Institute of Iran and the Cuban Finlay Institute for Vaccine for the joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pastu Covac coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly by the Pasteur Institute and the Finlay Institute, is the only vaccine in the world that can fight several mutations simultaneously, Alireza Biglari, head of the Pasteur Institute, has said.

Due to the vaccine’s capabilities, the global demand is increasing day by day, because it is the only vaccine in the world that can fight several mutations simultaneously, he highlighted, IRIB reported on Sunday, July 25.

The third phase of the clinical trial of the vaccine is underway in eight cities. It is going to be administrated to 24,000 people by August 20. Results of the evaluation will be announced, which will help obtain sufficient documentation for the approval of the World Health Organization, Biglari said.

In previous weeks, 130,000 doses of vaccines produced in Iran and Cuba were delivered to the Ministry of Health and have been distributed in several provinces across the country, he noted.

In previous weeks, 130,000 doses of vaccines produced in Iran and Cuba were delivered to the Ministry of Health and have been distributed in several provinces across the country, he noted.

In September, the installation of the production line will be completed with a capacity of 3 million doses and will begin operation in early autumn.



SA/PA