Pastu Covac is world’s only vaccine targeting several mutations: expert

TEHRAN – Pastu Covac coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly by the Pasteur Institute of Iran and Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute, is the only vaccine in the world that can fight several mutations simultaneously, Alireza Biglari, head of the Pasteur Institute, has said.

Previously, preliminary results of studies show that the vaccine is 91.2 percent successful against new variants of South Africa and California, which are the worst strains of the virus, according to Biglari.

The vaccine also includes use in children aged under 18, he emphasized.

Trials in both countries are coming to an end, which has also shown good results, as well as dealing well with virus mutations.

Those who received the vaccine were totally protected from death and severe infection, he stated, adding, in addition to being available for people under the age of 18, the vaccine may activate the immune system of those who have already been infected, and it may be a reminder of other vaccines.

Due to the vaccine’s capabilities, the global demand is increasing day by day, because it is the only vaccine in the world that can fight several mutations simultaneously, he highlighted, IRIB reported on Sunday.

The third phase of the clinical trial is underway in eight cities being administrated to 24,000 people by August 20. Results of the evaluation will be announced, which will help obtain sufficient documentation for the approval of the World Health Organization, Biglari said.

In previous weeks, 130,000 doses of vaccines produced in Iran and Cuba were delivered to the Ministry of Health and have been distributed in several provinces across the country, he noted.

In September, the installation of the production line will be completed with a capacity of 3 million doses and will begin operation in early autumn.

Pastu Covac vaccine is a conjugate vaccine with two injectable doses. It consists of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein conjugated chemically to tetanus toxoid.

The two first phases of the human trial have been conducted in Cuba, while the third phase is underway with 24,000 volunteers in Iran and 44,000 volunteers in Cuba.

