Iranian, Chinese ambassadors in Islamabad consult on Afghanistan

TEHRAN - The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan has met with his Chinese counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional ties, including developments in Afghanistan.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad Nong Rong on Sunday, IRNA reported.

“In this meeting, we discussed bilateral and trilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran, China and Pakistan and the latest developments related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” Iranian ambassador tweeted.



Hosseini added the Afghan peace process was reviewed and need for neighbors to play a role in helping to establish peace and stability in the country was emphasized at the meeting.

Pakistan last month welcomed the Tehran peace summit with Afghan groups, including the Taliban, and the role of the Islamic Republic in brokering peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban

Welcoming Iran’s engagement with Afghan groups to reach a political agreement through negotiations, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed hope that the Afghan groups would seize this opportunity to achieve a comprehensive political settlement.

Iran hosted talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban on July 8 and 9.

At the second day of the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif urged the two sides to put an end to the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

Zarif advised the sides that “showing courage in peace is more important than showing courage in war.”

“Showing courage in peace is more important than showing courage in war; because to achieve peace, one must sacrifice and forgive and ignore maximum demands and [instead] heed the demands of the other side, especially in these negotiations where ... both sides are brothers and in pursuit of peace and well-being of the Afghan nation,” Zarif told the final session of the talks.

On the first day of the meeting on July 8, Zarif said Iran is happy to host talks between the representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban, calling them Iran’s “brethren”.

“Honored to be host of cordial & substantive dialog between senior Afghan reps. As foreign forces leave Afghanistan, no impediment remains for Afghans of all political stripes to chart a peaceful & prosperous future for the next generation. Iran stands with our Afghan brethren,” Zarif tweeted.

