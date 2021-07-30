Iran says ready to aid Turkey to contain forest fires

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday lamented widespread forest fires in parts of Turkey's southern provinces, which have caused extensive property damage and left at least three citizens dead.

While announcing Iran’s solidarity with the government and people of the friendly and brotherly country of Turkey and expressing condolences to the families of the victims, Khatibzadeh announced Iran’s readiness to assist the Turkish government to contain the forest fires.

At least three people have been killed in southern Turkey as two forest fires rage near tourist coastal regions.

Dozens of others were also hospitalized with burns after flames ravaged houses in the Kalemler district.

A wildfire that broke out Wednesday near the Mediterranean town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, had largely been contained, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said.

But another fire started early on Thursday and swept through the district of Akseki, some 50 kilometers further north.

Efforts to tame the flames continue with 4,000 personnel, three planes, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, one unmanned helicopter, 38 helicopters, 55 heavy-duty vehicles, 680 water tenders, and one water tank, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli told a joint news conference in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.

