Qalibaf meets Afghan president, Hamas leader

TEHRAN — In separate meetings with the Afghan president and the leader of the Hamas political bureau, Iranian Parliament Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf has stressed the importance of establishing peace in the region.

In his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday night, Qalibaf said that peace can be achieved in Afghanistan through dialogue.

President Ghani attended the inauguration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Thursday. After a ceremony in the Iranian parliament, he met with Qalibaf.

The top parliamentarian pointed out that Iran and Afghanistan share profound historical, religious, cultural, and linguistic bonds, saying they serve as a suitable basis for expanding political, economic, and cultural ties.

He said that Iran supports any measure that helps promote sustainable peace and security and prevent bloodshed in Afghanistan.

The speaker discussed the joint border market and Iran's water rights from the Helmand River, emphasizing that the presence of foreign powers in Afghanistan is the source of insecurity in the country.

For his part, Ghani responded to Qalibaf’s remarks on the common ground between Iran and Afghanistan, arguing that this is an appropriate basis for strengthening the relationship.

Ghani stressed that the Afghans will never forget the sympathy and help that the Iranian people and government have shown in different periods, especially in hosting Afghan refugees.

He said war is not the solution to current problems in Afghanistan, saying that the killing of innocents cannot compensate for the country's underdevelopment.

Qalibaf praises Palestinian resistance

In his meeting with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on Friday, speaker Qalibaf praised the resistance displayed by the Palestinians during the 12-day war and emphasized Iran's commitment to redeem the occupied Palestinian lands.

Haniyeh raised the same issue and thanked the Iranian people and government for supporting the position of the Palestinians in various situations.

The Hamas political bureau chief had also visited Tehran to be present at the inauguration ceremony of Raisi.

