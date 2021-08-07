Iran asks for unraveling hidden dimensions of Mazar-e-Sharif incident

TEHRAN — On the 23rd anniversary of the martyrdom of Iranian diplomats in Mazar-e-Sharif, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement asking for the clarification of the truth behind the terrorist incident.

The statement reads as follows:

“The 8th of August is a reminder of one of the bitterest days for the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran. 23 years ago, on such a day, Iranian diplomats and a journalist were cowardly martyred at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan,… in violation of international laws and treaties and Islamic and human logic.

International sympathy is with the people and government of Iran in the wake of this terrorist incident and the expression of special sympathy from the oppressed people of Afghanistan who were themselves victims of blind terrorism, highlights another shining manifestation of the deep ties between the peoples of the two countries. The ties that have always been formed amid unjust wars against the oppressed people of Afghanistan, reiterate the mutual support of the Iranian people for their oppressed Afghan brothers and sisters.

The deep and true ties between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan leave no choice but to adopt constructive approaches that aim to ensure the interests of both countries.

The people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, stand with their brothers and sisters in Afghanistan and help find a solution to end more than four decades of ruthless war and protect the achievements of the Afghan people, and the blood of thousands of martyrs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while commemorating the martyrs of this incident and strongly condemning the terrorist act, continues to pursue the clarification of the hidden dimensions of this case as a definite demand of the Iranian government and people.

Finally, the ministry reiterates its call on all parties to the war in Afghanistan to end the conflict and fratricide and seek a solution in the negotiations, and continue to facilitate and host these talks.”

On August 8, 1998, Taliban forces captured Mazar-i-Sharif. After seizing the city, 11 Iranian diplomats and a correspondent from Iran's state news agency IRNA were attacked at the Iranian consulate and subsequently disappeared. Unofficial reports from the city indicated that all these men were killed. Later it was confirmed that 8 of the Iranian diplomats and the IRNA correspondent were killed. The Taliban spokesmen said the Iranians had been killed by renegade forces who had acted without orders. The final death toll was confirmed later to be 11 according to Tehran Times.



SA/PA