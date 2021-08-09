Iran will give definite response to any Israeli mistake: MP

TEHRAN — Seyed Nezam Mousavi, the spokesman for the Majlis Presiding Board, has responded to recent military threats against Iran by some Zionist regime’s officials, saying, “Iran will give a definite answer to any wrongdoing of the Zionist regime.”

The statements of the Zionist regime’s officials are primarily intended to influence the public opinion in Israel, Mousavi said on Monday.

“In recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has become accustomed to the boasting and exaggeration of the occupying regime,” Mousavi told Tasnim.

Following a suspicious attack on an Israeli-operated oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on July 29, the Tel Aviv regime along with the U.S. and Britain blamed Iran for the attack without presenting any evidence to substantiate their claims. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel is ready to take military action against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also claimed that Tel Aviv knows with certainty Iran attacked the Mercer Street ship and will respond to it.

Mousavi, who represents Tehran in the parliament, stated that the Tel Aviv officials have at different times tried to influence the Iranians’ public opinion by making exaggerations and uttering empty threats.

The people of Iran and the region have become accustomed to such threats by the Zionist regime, the MP added.

The senior parliamentarian stated that the Zionist regime is today surrounded within occupied lands, adding that resistance groups in Palestine and Lebanon have easily emerged from the threats of this “hollow regime”.

“How can the Zionist army, which cannot even confront the jihadist groups which are fighting with bare hands, stand up to a regional and global power like Iran and threaten it with a military attack?” he asked.

Mousavi added, "The Zionist regime has repeatedly claimed that no missiles will be able to pass through the Iron Dome, but in recent months we have witnessed that jihadist groups were able to tear this dome to pieces."

In a meeting on Sunday, Iran’s top security official Admiral Ali Shamkhani said the collapse of the Zionist regime will happen in the not-too-distant future.

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau.

Admiral Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also lashed out at plots by the Israeli regime, saying Tel Aviv not only uses military tools to advance its sinister goals, it also uses cyberspace for psychological warfare to create rift among the Resistance Front.

