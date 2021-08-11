Military official: Enemies invite us to negotiation out of desperation

TEHRAN — General Mohammad Hossein Dadras, the deputy commander of the Army, told a military gathering on Wednesday that the enemies are inviting Iran to the negotiation out of sheer desperation.

Referring to the Ashura incident, Dadras said, the Islamic school of thought enjoys great role models such as Imam Hussein (AS), a great figure who is the manifestation of endurance and resistance against arrogance and oppression.

The relations of the countries have been influenced under the heavy shadow of realism, which is based on arrogance and hegemony, Brigadier General Dadras commented.



“We also obey such a school of thought and consider this great figure as a role model,” the Army’s second-in-command noted.

Today, the thought of Imam Hussein (AS) has doubled the pride of the Iranian nation in the world, Dadras said, adding that the enemies are desperately inviting Iranians to come to the negotiation table.

“On the other hand, some regional countries, supporting their American allies to achieve their interests, are weak and they are being humiliated by the United States”, he added.

