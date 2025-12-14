Professor faults Kabul for failure of Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks

TEHRAN – Dr. S.M. Unus Hassany, an emeritus professor of the University of Karachi, argues that Afghanistan is responsible for the failure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks.

So far, Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabi have hosted talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan to end the conflict between the two neighboring countries.

“It was made very clear by Afghan authorities taking part in the negotiations with no outcome so far and without any result and the failure of these peace talks was only due to unwillingness of Afghan government to give assurance that its territory will not be used against Pakistan,” Hassany tells the Tehran Times.

The following is the Text of the interview:

Initially, during the early morning hours of October 9, explosions were heard across Kabul. The Afghan Ministry of Defence accused Pakistan of launching airstrikes on its capital Kabul. Islamabad initially denied involvement. Has there been an understanding on this matter?

Actually, it was long before October 9, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan contacted high-level officials in Afghanistan and informed them about some mischievous elements cross the border, intruding Pakistan and involved in subversive activities.

However, Kabul did not react on the matter. This violation of Afghanistan-Pakistan border took place many times but Pakistan showed no resistance on the matter. It was when Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, was on a visit to India that intruders crossed the border that resulted in heavy loss of lives on the Pakistani side.

It is only then that Pakistan felt, obviously very rightfully, that the Taliban Afghan government is not interested in peace and they are not taking steps necessary to stop border incursions. Worth mentioning is that Pakistan only targeted TTP hideouts in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has long enjoyed close ties with the Afghan Taliban, and many Pakistanis welcomed the group’s return to power in August 2021. How did things get out of hand? Did it happen gradually or out of a sudden?

During the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan (1979-89) millions of Afghans migrated to Pakistan. Pakistan not only gave them shelter but the Afghan newcomers ended up settling here and had the business of transit and transport sector and thrived in restaurant and food industry in Pakistan.

Yes, I was in Karachi during that period and was a witness to the exodus of Afghans to Pakistan.

Pakistan also helped Afghanistan to fight the Soviet occupation from December 1979 to February 1989. The Soviet Union along with the Afghan military fought against rebelling Afghan Mujahideen aided by Pakistan.

Pakistan once again helped Afghanistan fight the brutal war with the U.S. occupation forces for two decades after the U.S.-led regime was toppled by the Taliban in what became the longest American war in history.

Unfortunately, it is a historical fact that Afghanistan did not appreciate Pakistan’s helpful deeds during the present Taliban regime that destroyed the brotherly relationship between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

As you know Mr. Mutaqqi’s India visit escalated the violence of Afghan intruders and Pakistan was very rightly of the opinion that Kabul was fighting the proxy war of India with Pakistan and Pakistan was justified in firing at the locations in Afghan territory from where the intruders were launching attacks into Pakistani territory.

During the negotiations in Istanbul, it was revealed for the first time about an agreement between Pakistan and the U.S. permitting drone operations for its territory. Pakistani officials reportedly insisted that this pact “cannot be broken”, proving outrage on the Afghan side. Can you comment?

In fact, Pakistan has an agreement with the U.S. regarding drone operations. What Pakistan did was in its self-defence to crush enemy at its hideouts.

Not only Iran, but also Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia also tried their best to settle the dispute but Afghanistan’s behavior during the talks showed no harmony and all efforts went in vain.

Saudi Arabia recently facilitated a round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan to ease tensions. Please comment.

A closed-door session in Riyadh ended with both sides holding firm to their positions, show little willingness to compromise. Another Saudi-hosted round remains possible in the near future. The simple and only cause was that Afghanistan was not willing to give a written assurance that its land will not be used against Pakistan by TTP.

An armed group that emerged in 2007, the Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has waged a sustained campaign against Pakistan is often described as the ideological twin of the Afghan Taliban, who do not conceive TTP as a terrorist group. Please comment.

Pakistan does not recognize TTP. TTP is considered as part of “Khawarji” (foreigner). They are not in Pakistan. Most of them live in Afghanistan and have joined hands with the present Taliban regime.

Please comment on the Kunar River dam building plans in Afghanistan.

The Kunar River originates from Afghanistan, and its 480 km path passes through Pakistan. Now Afghanistan is ready to make the dam on the Kunar River. It will also be using water as a weapon and will play a part for enmity between the two brotherly countries.