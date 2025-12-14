Culture ministers of Iran, Kazakhstan sign MoU on cinematic cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva have signed a memorandum of understanding on cinematic cooperation in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The MoU, signed on December 11 during the official visit of the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and his accompanying delegation to Kazakhstan, is part of a new round of cooperation between Tehran and Astana that will be implemented in line with over three decades of diplomatic relations and numerous high-level visits between the two countries, IRNA reported.

The agreement outlines a new vision for expanding cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries. It includes joint production of feature films, documentaries, short films, and animations focusing on historical and cultural commonalities, exchange of cinematic works in regional and international markets, facilitating the use of locations, studios, and technical infrastructure for cinematic productions, and paving the way for cooperation between educational and professional institutions in the field of cinema.

It also focuses on the exchange of professors and students, holding joint training courses, exchange of specialized personnel in cinematic projects, and mutual invitations for filmmakers to film festivals and cinematic events.

