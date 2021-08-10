IRGC: Enemies could not achieve a single victory in 42 years

TEHRAN — IRGC Deputy Commander Ali Fadavi said on Tuesday that the enemies of the Islamic Republic have been working hard against Iran over the past 42 years, but they have never been able to achieve a single victory.

“It is God's promise that in the war of truth against falsehood, truth always emerges victorious,” Fadavi said.

He added that God's promise is that the dominant party is the party of God and the party of Satan will never win.

“We must pay all our attention to the characteristics of the party of God and try to always move in the right direction and the party of God,” Brigadier General Fadavi noted.

“The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is the commander of the servants and all the Guards are servants of the people and the Revolution,” Fadavi remarked.

The IRGC must continue the path and act in line with preserving and protecting the country, he highlighted.

“IRGC is militarily stronger than any other time”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fadavi said the IRGC is militarily stronger than any other time which is not comparable to the past.



“Though our country is not comparable to the United States in certain military and defense areas, … our army is an international army and the power of the country is not comparable to the past,” he remarked, according to Tasnim.

General Fadavi continued, “Every organization has two external and internal aspects that the external aspect is visible in appearance and the internal aspect which is the soul of the organization is not visible and belongs to the person who was the founder of that organization.”

In that regard, Fadavi said that the guidelines of Imam Khomeini as the founder of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, is always present in this organization.

He added, "Quality of work is one of the main priorities in the country's defense and service system, and being a commander is never an issue, and the services of a Guard, such as religious scholars, are present throughout life."

Speaking at a ceremony in which he named a new local IRGC commander in Ardabil province, Fadavi also praised the eulogy of people in the province for Imam Hussein (AS).

"Love for Imam Hussein (AS) is one of the characteristics of the people of Ardabil province and the people of Ardabil are famous for performing the mourning rituals of the martyrs of Karbala (AS),” Fadavi remarked.

Just like many other important Islamic observations, Muharram also depends on the sighting of the moon. This year, it begins August 10.

Muharram is also called Muharram-ul-Haram. For the Muslim community around the world, it is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramzan. It is the first month of the Islamic Year or the Hijri calendar.

Imam Hussain (AS), the son of Imam Ali (AS) and the grandson of the Prophet (S), was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram, in 680 AD. The day, therefore, is known as “Ashura”, and Shias mourn Hussain’s martyrdom for the first 10 days of the month.