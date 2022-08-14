Islamic Jihad proved any resistance group can destroy biggest Zionist fortress: speaker

TEHRAN - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf averred on Sunday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement has proven that any single faction of the Islamic Resistance is capable of destroying the largest defensive fortification of the Zionist entity.

Speaking at an open session of Parliament, Qalibaf underlined that the demise of the Israeli entity can be predicted as soon as possible by uniting the ranks of the Resistance.

Qalibaf referred to the anniversary of the heroic resistance recorded by the Lebanese Hezbollah during the 33-day war against the Zionist invaders, saying it marked a new milestone in fighting Israel, according to Al Alam.

The Iranian parliament speaker praised the Islamic resistance, which confronted an entity that, during nearly eight decades of its founding, has been committing crimes against every free person in the world, carrying out assassinations, occupying the lands of others, and committing organized crimes throughout the region.

Also, its existence is at the cost of undermining the security of others, the speaker remarked.



“The world today is witnessing more crimes committed by this entity and the evil plans of the Zionists and their complicity with the arrogant and reactionary regimes (is more evident) than ever before,” Qalibaf added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the speaker said, “In the first days of the wars in Syria and Iraq, some people made a mistake in their calculations, but when they saw the reality of the crimes committed by the Daesh group, which even worried European countries, they realized this fact… that the defenders of the holy shrines are not only defenders of the shrines of Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them, but they are also defending the honor and dignity of dear Iran.”

The speaker was referring to those Iranians who fought Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

Praising the martyrs who defended the holy sites in Iraq and Syria, Qalibaf said they sacrificed themselves for the Iranian people and for the preservation of the holy shrines.

Those who asperse these heroes these days are bringing themselves disappointment and loss by insulting these righteous martyrs, noted Qalibaf, a former military commander and national police chief.

Qalibaf has recently spoken over the phone with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PJI) secretary general Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

In the conversation, Qalibaf congratulated the Palestinian leader on the recent victory achieved by the Palestinian Islamic resistance against Israel.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the Palestinian nation and the Palestinian Islamic resistance under all circumstances and with all its might,” Qalibaf told al-Nakhalah, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Expressing regret over the martyrdom of the commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the recent battle with Israel, Qalibaf said, “The Palestinian Islamic Jihad is one of the most effective resistance movements of the Palestinian people against the occupying regime of Jerusalem, which plays an important role in confronting this regime.”

The speaker of the Iranian parliament emphasized the comprehensive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian people in order to achieve their rights for freedom of the occupied territories.

Al-Nakhalah, for his part, expressed appreciation for the continuous support of the Iranian Parliament and speaker Qalibaf to the struggles of the Palestinian people.

