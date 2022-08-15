Iran's superior capabilities to deter enemy aggression: military spokesperson

TEHRAN- War and aggression against Iran have been avoided due to the nation's superior military might and deterrent strength, Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

Speaking at a ceremony sponsored by the Armed Forces to honor national Journalist's Day on Sunday in Tehran, Shekarchi said, "The enemy knows quite well that Iran's deterrence has grown too strong, making them think twice before fighting a war against Tehran."

The spokesman added, “We have created a very strong deterrent capacity for hard conflict, and the enemies see this power and Iran.”

General Shekarchi continued, "Or else they wouldn't have waited for an hour and done something."

"The enemy has focused on the psychological warfare (soft war) after seeing that it is unable to wage a war in the hard field," the military official continued.

Back in mid-July, Shekarchi warned the U.S. and the Israeli regime against making any adventurist moves in the region and emphasized that they would pay a steep price even for the smallest error.

His comments were in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's statement that, if necessary, the U.S. will "resort to force" against Iran during his recent trip to West Asia.

This remark by the embattled American president and the Israeli officials was referred to by Shekarchi as a psychological battle as well as a hallucination.

Additionally, he counseled the Americans and the Zionists to keep an eye on the situation in the area and throughout the world and to look back at the past in order to properly predict the future.

Tehran has developed a variety of cutting-edge missiles to boost its ability to deter and defend itself.

Iran has regularly warned the U.S. and Israel about a catastrophic retaliation should they make a military adventure against Iran. Iranian officials have been insisting that the

Islamic Republic doesn’t compromise on its national security and assert that Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran's capabilities.

