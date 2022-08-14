Israel killing Palestinian children as it fears its future: Iran deputy FM

TEHRAN- Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, has criticized the Zionist regime for murdering Palestinian children, saying such a practice has become routine for the regime and demonstrates its dread of the future.

The official made the remarks at a meeting with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, on Saturday in Tehran.

The Zionist regime's murdering of Palestinian children is a sign of their deep apprehension for the future since it has come to understand that the next generation is their greatest threat, Bagheri Kani asserted.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that Palestine continues to be the most important issue facing the Islamic world and urged Muslim states to increase their support for the Palestinian people all over the world.

Nearly more than a week has passed since the three-day Israeli offensive against the beleaguered Gaza Strip, during which almost 50 Palestinians were killed. Among those slain were at least 16 kids.

For his part, the Qatari official emphasized the significance of strengthening mutual relationship as the two officials spoke about matters pertaining to Tehran-Doha relations as well.