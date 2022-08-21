Leader advisor: U.S. desired world order failed

TEHRAN — An advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Army affairs has made important remarks about the recent developments in international arena.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, who was speaking at meeting of the commanders and senior officials of the army on Sunday, said the involvement of Iran in regional developments and influencing them contravenes the evil goals of arrogant countries, which has messed up the United States’ plans and scenarios.

“Without a doubt, the West Asian region is one of the most important regions that has attracted the attention of many international players, and its geopolitical, geostrategic position, and huge energy reserves are among the most important factors that cause extra importance. This region and each of the international, regional and extra-regional actors are competing for influence and presence in the region,” the former defense minister remarked.

According to Hatami, these actors are trying to achieve their own interests in the region, and the Americans, as the most important extra-regional actor involved in political, security and economic equations of the region, always try to implement colonial plans by interfering in the internal affairs of countries.

“They want to loot the national wealth of countries,” he added.

Hatami, who was defense minister from 2017-2021, described Iran’s geopolitical and geostrategic position, its energy reserves, access and control over the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, coupled with its transit position as extremely important. “Today, our dear country, Iran, as one of the most influential countries plays a role in creating regional order and shaping political, economic and security structures of this region.”

He then noted that throughout history the geographical and geopolitical position of Iran has had its own requirements, such that in the international conflicts of World War I and II, despite the declaration of neutrality by Iran, Iran was occupied and due to the inability to defend itself, this region suffered more damage, destruction and material and spiritual losses than the countries involved.

According to the Leader’s advisor, Iran is present in many areas beyond West Asia.

Referring to the statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that "today the world is on the threshold of a new world order, which is being formed after the era of the bipolar world order and the theory of the unipolar world order,” Hatami clarified that today the most important international issues are around three issues, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with full American and Western support, the dispute between China and Taiwan with the direct intervention of the U.S., and most importantly, the differences between the U.S. and Iran in regional issues.

“These are signs of the new world order,” he underlined.

Reviewing the political and security developments after the September 11 attacks showed that the Americans have formulated new policies in the form of a global unipolar order for the region, the Leader’s advisor asserted, adding that these policies ended with successive failures despite spending hundreds of billions of dollars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Israel’s launch of 33-day war on Hezbollah in 2006 and humiliating failure in countries such as Syria, Iraq and Yemen, etc.

“The current trend of developments show that the fake Zionist regime has become the focal point of the West's strategies and the global arrogance for the West Asian region, and America is the main player in the region and is trying to create sinister scenarios. America is planning to impose combined pressure on Iran through the Zionist regime on several fronts, such as trying to normalize relations with regional and Persian Gulf countries or through intelligence operations with the aim of sabotage, and trying to implement the Abraham Accords for the survival of the Zionist regime,” Hatami stated.

Based on the new world order, the world has seen the emergence of various trans-regional powers which have defined interests for themselves in the West Asian region and lined up against America's unipolarity based on the new world order theory, the former defense minister remarked, adding that in addition to the roles played by Iran, today China, Russia and India are the powers that are interested in playing new roles and have specific plans for the region.

“Currently in the strategic documents of the United States, China and Russia are officially listed as threat priorities to the United States,” he asserted.

NATO expansionist policies caused Russia to enter geopolitical conflicts

Elsewhere in his remarks, the advisor to the Leader said the expansion of NATO towards the borders of Russia with the plan of brining Ukraine into the military alliance caused Russia to enter into geopolitical conflicts.

“What is going on under the title of conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a clear example. The confrontation between the two powers is to maintain or change the boundaries of power, and the victory or defeat of the parties involved in the Ukraine war and its international consequences will be an important part of the puzzle of changing the world order,” he opined.

The former defense minister went on to analyze the desired international order of the United States, saying that there is a fact that the U.S. was never able to establish its desired international order, and among the reasons for this failure are the formation of movements such as the Islamic Revolution and subsequently the Axis of Resistance.

“The disgraceful failure in overthrowing the two popular governments of Syria and Iraq by the U.S. has been the result of the amazing resistance of the defenseless and oppressed people of the region, especially the defenseless people of Yemen,” Hatami underlined.

The former defense chief went on to note that the recent developments and conflicts in certain regional countries and beyond, especially Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Yemen, Ukraine, Russia, etc. indicate rapid changes in security, political and military relations.

On the other hand, he noted, it indicates the important effects of the speed of developments and technological changes in the methods of war and military operations, which is instructive for the Iranian army with the approach of preserving and promoting the interests and national security of the Islamic Republic.

Concluding his remarks, Hatami reminded the world that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has said, Iran has shown at various times that it has never sought tension and military conflict in the region, but has proven that wherever necessary and at any time it confronts the factors and elements that disrupt its security, and that Tehran does not miss any opportunity to increase its defense capabilities and deterrence.

