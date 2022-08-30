Iranian ambassador meets UNHCR representative in Syria

TEHRAN - Sivanka Dhanapala, the UNHCR representative in Syria, and Mahdi Sobhani, the Iranian ambassador to Damascus, met on Monday to discuss a variety of topics, including the most recent developments in the West Asian nation and the region as well as the Syrian refugees.

Reportedly, about 13 million Syrians in total are forcibly displaced, more than half of the country's population. Of these, 6.8 million are refugees and asylum-seekers who have fled the country. The rest, 6.9 million people, are displaced within Syria.

Iran and Syria have a strategic partnership, as evidenced by Tehran's backing of Syria's legitimate government throughout the Syrian crisis and its help to President Bashar Assad's government in its battle against numerous terrorist organizations.

After Daesh was defeated, Syria and Iran's relations grew and diversified, and there are currently significant opportunities for their further growth in all areas.